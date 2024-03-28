Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN: This household products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sitio Royalties Corp. STR: This mineral and royalty interests’ company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%.

