Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI: This company which is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.05%, compared with the industry average of 13.41%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD: This specialty finance company which invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.92%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which offers bank and wealth management services and offers retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Price and Consensus

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) price-consensus-chart | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.47%, compared with the industry average of 3.81%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.