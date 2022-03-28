Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This Singapore-based shipping company owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.61%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Provident Financial Services PFS: This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust, and investment products for individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

Nexa Resources NEXA: This company which is engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 38% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus

Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Nexa Resources S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexa Resources S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.