Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.07%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP: This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.02%, compared with the industry average of 11.16%.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%.

