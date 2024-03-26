Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Ford Motor Company F: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
