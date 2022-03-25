Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This realestate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of service-oriented retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the United states, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.21%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Falcon Minerals FLMN: This company which owns and acquires oils and mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.29% over the last 60 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation Price and Consensus

Falcon Minerals Corporation price-consensus-chart | Falcon Minerals Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Falcon Minerals Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Falcon Minerals Corporation Quote

EPR Properties EPR: This company which is a specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

EPR Properties Price and Consensus

EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.55%.

EPR Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)

EPR Properties dividend-yield-ttm | EPR Properties Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.