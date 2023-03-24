Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote
JOYY Inc. YY: This operator of social media platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.8% over the last 60 days.
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.