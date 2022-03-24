Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

JOYY YY: This social media platform company that offers users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.67%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments VINP: This financial advisory company which provides an alternative investment platform also operates in business segments including public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions primarily in Brazil, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This Singapore based shipping company owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.61%.

