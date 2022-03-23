Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.26%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Tyson Foods TSN: This company in United States which produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.50%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

CullenFrost Bankers CFR): This financial and bank holding company which offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment management, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management, and item processing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.13%, compared with the industry average of 1.20%.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.