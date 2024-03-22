Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Gladstone Commercial GOOD: This publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Legal & General Group LGGNY: This leading UK risk, savings and investment group which provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA's and pensions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Reynolds Consumer Products REYN: This consumer branded and private label products company which produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

