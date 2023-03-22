Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank OZK OZK: This company that provides retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank OZK Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
Bank OZK Dividend Yield (TTM)
WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
WPP PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
