Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trinity Capital Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

Bank OZK OZK: This company that provides retail and commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank OZK Price and Consensus

Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Bank OZK Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank OZK dividend-yield-ttm | Bank OZK Quote

WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WPP PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

WPP PLC dividend-yield-ttm | WPP PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WPP PLC (WPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.