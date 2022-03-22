Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

EPR Properties EPR: This specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

EPR Properties Price and Consensus

EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.81%, compared with the industry average of 3.55%.

EPR Properties Dividend Yield (TTM)

EPR Properties dividend-yield-ttm | EPR Properties Quote

JOYY YY: This social media company operates as a platform that offers users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.2% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend (TTM)

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.61%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

