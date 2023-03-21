Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Rio Tinto Group RIO: This company that engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.