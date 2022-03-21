Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

The Buckle BKE: This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.



Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. The dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

Textainer Group TGH: This company is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 1.10%.



Textainer Group Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

SLM SLM: This company is a bellwether in education finance in the United States with market presence for more than 40 years and focus mainly on consumer banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

SLM Corporation Price and Consensus

SLM Corporation price-consensus-chart | SLM Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

SLM Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

SLM Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | SLM Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.