Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

