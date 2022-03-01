Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 26.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Eisai Co. ESALY: This company is involved in manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products mostly veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment with a global footprint has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Eisai Co. Price and Consensus

Eisai Co. price-consensus-chart | Eisai Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Eisai Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eisai Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Eisai Co. Quote

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products it has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company dividend-yield-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

