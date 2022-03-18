Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

TotalEnergies TTE: This publicly traded global integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%.

Horace Mann Educators HMN: This multiline insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.74%.

