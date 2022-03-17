Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This holding company for Cathay Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.