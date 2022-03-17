Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This holding company for Cathay Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus
Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. (CFR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.