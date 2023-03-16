Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
PLDT Inc. PHI: This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
