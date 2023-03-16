Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

PLDT Inc. PHI: This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whitestone REIT (WSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.