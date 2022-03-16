Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company engaging in investments and acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB: This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN: This global food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
