Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company engaging in investments and acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB: This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN: This global food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tyson Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.