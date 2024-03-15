Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Camden National Corporation CAC: This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

