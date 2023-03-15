Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trinity Capital Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hercules Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

