Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company that operates dry bulk vessels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 29.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 8%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF: This holding company for Central Pacific Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly by 11% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.