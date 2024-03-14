Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Ecolab Inc. ECL: This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus

Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Ecolab Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecolab Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecolab Inc. Quote

Immersion Corporation IMMR: This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus

Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Immersion Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Immersion Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Immersion Corporation Quote

