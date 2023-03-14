Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

PLDT Inc. PHI: This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whitestone REIT (WSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.