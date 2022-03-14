Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
Braskem S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Braskem S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Braskem S.A. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7 % over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB: This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
Zacks Investment Research
