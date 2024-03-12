Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU: This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

