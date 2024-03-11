Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Community Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.