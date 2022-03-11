Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.6%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design and home furnishings company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This company that operates dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

