Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stock holders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This is a rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%.

Bank OZK OZK: This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.58%.

