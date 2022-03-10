Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE: This company which engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company which is the largest integrated oil company in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

