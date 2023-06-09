Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Erie Indemnity Company ERIE: This company that operates as the managing attorney for the Erie Insurance Exchangehas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Erie Indemnity Company Price and Consensus

Erie Indemnity Company price-consensus-chart | Erie Indemnity Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Erie Indemnity Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Erie Indemnity Company dividend-yield-ttm | Erie Indemnity Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.