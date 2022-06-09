Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus
Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote
Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus
Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.