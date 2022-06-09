Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.