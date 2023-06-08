Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote

American International Group, Inc. AIG: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

American International Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American International Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American International Group, Inc. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.