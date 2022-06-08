Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 9%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.