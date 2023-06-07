Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile giant from Germany has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company dividend-yield-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.