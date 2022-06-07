Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

