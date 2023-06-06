Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC: This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Kraft Heinz Company Price and Consensus

Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kraft Heinz Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kraft Heinz Company dividend-yield-ttm | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.