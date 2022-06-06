Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

First BanCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First BanCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.