Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This company that processes and distributes industrial metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

