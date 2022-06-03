Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles
Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>
Click to get this free report
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.