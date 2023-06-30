Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobiles company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.