Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

