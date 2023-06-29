Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Nexstar Media Group NXST: This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

KB Home KBH: This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.

KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)

KB Home dividend-yield-ttm | KB Home Quote

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.26%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

