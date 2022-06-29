Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

