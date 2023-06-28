Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that provide advanced Materials Solutions Provider for Metal Cutting has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

nVent Electric plc NVT: This company that provides electrical connection and protection solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

