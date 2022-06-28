Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LouisianaPacific Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

PHX Minerals Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PHX Minerals Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

