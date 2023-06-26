Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Matson, Inc. MATX: This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Britvic plc BTVCY: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

