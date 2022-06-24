Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.46%, compared with the industry average of 10.51%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S.-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.13%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

Prospect Capital PSEC: This closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9 over the last 60 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.44%, compared with the industry average of 2.74 %.

Prospect Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Prospect Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.