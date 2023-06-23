Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Clorox CLX: This company which is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the U.S. and international markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

The Clorox Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Clorox Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Kennametal KMT: This company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.